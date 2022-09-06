Genes2Me Signs European Distribution Deal With Axonlab

NEW YORK — Indian genetic testing company Genes2Me said on Tuesday that it has named Axonlab as a distribution partner in nine European markets.

Under the terms of the deal, Axonlab will offer Genes2Me's next-generation sequencing and point-of-care testing products in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Austria, Germany, Slovenia, Croatia, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Included in the arrangement are Genes2Me's sequencing-based assays for cancer, cardiovascular disease, and human leukocyte antigen typing, as well as its RapiQ-HT rapid point-of-care RT-PCR testing instrument.

Financial and other terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Earlier this year, Genes2Me received CE marking for more than 25 next-generation sequencing-based panels for oncology, pharmacogenomics, and hereditary diseases. The firm also launched a COVID-19 testing kit about a year ago.