GenDx Licenses Proximity Ligation Assay From Dovetail Genomics for Use in Transplant Diagnostics

Jun 02, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – GenDx said on Thursday that it has obtained a license from Dovetail Genomics to develop Micro-C proximity ligation assays within the field of transplant diagnostics.

Specifically, the firm will use the method to improve haplotyping of human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes by combining it with its next-generation sequencing-based HLA typing to develop new products.

Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

"Haplotyping of the crucial HLA genes is currently really challenging," GenDx CEO Wietse Mulder said in a statement. "The new strategy offered by the Dovetail Micro-C proximity ligation assay now unveils an outlook of better typing options for the HLA field, and we believe that transplant patients will finally benefit from this technology."

Based in Utrecht, Netherlands, GenDx specializes in sequencing-based HLA typing, offering services and kits. In April, the firm received Health Canada approval for the NGSgo-MX11-3 HLA genotyping test.

