Gates Foundation Awards Multiple Grants for Omics, Dx Projects in July

Jul 28, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in July awarded more than 70 new grants, several of which are related to omics and diagnostics projects. Following is a selection of these grants including the awardee, funding amount and duration, and project title:

BioCrucible, Great Abington, UK, was awarded $1,011,585 over eight months for a project entitled "Ultra Low-Cost Field/Consumer Molecular Diagnostic – Generation 3." This grant falls under the topics "Enterics, Diagnostics, and Genomics & Epidemiology."

PATH, Seattle, was awarded $897,000 over 13 months for a project entitled "Serotype Specific Urinary Antigen Detection (SSUAD) Development." This grant falls under the topic of "Pneumonia & Pandemic Preparedness."

Johns Hopkins University Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, was awarded $860,487 over 35 months for a project entitled "Establishing an Integrated Serosurveillance Analytics Hub." This grant falls under the topic of "Pneumonia & Pandemic Preparedness."

4basebio, Cambridge, UK, was awarded $735,174 over 12 months for a project entitled "Thermostable Nucleic Acid Formulations." This grant falls under the topic of "Create Novel Technology Platform Capabilities."

Atila Biosystems, Sunnyvale, California, was awarded $522,460 over 12 months for a project entitled "Evaluation & Development of ScreenFire HPV Test With Self-Sampling Swab." This grant falls under the topics of "Enterics, Diagnostics, and Genomics & Epidemiology."

Essenlix, Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, was awarded $500,114 over 11 months for a project entitled "Evaluation of iMOST (Instant Mobile Self-Test for CBC + diff) in Africa." This grant falls under the topics of "Enterics, Diagnostics, and Genomics & Epidemiology."

Claremont Biosolutions, Upland, California, was awarded $499,990 over seven months for a project entitled "Miniature, Low-Powered, Disposable Device for Mechanical Cell Disruption." This grant falls under the topics of "Enterics, Diagnostics, and Genomics & Epidemiology."

KEMRI – Wellcome Trust Research Program, Kilifi, Kenya, was awarded $321,719 over 18 months for a project entitled "MALDI-TOF MS for Malaria Vector Surveillance." This grant falls under the topic of "Malaria."

