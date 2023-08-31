Logo

Gates Foundation Awards Multiple Grants for Omics, Dx Projects in August

Aug 31, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in August awarded more than 100 new grants, several of which are related to omics and diagnostic projects. Following is a selection of these grants including the project title, awardee, funding amount, and duration:

  • Quantigen of Fishers, Indiana, was awarded $1,311,335 over 11 months for a project entitled "Vaginal Swab Validation and POC Diagnostic Assessment for [High-risk] HPV." This grant falls under the topic "Enterics, Diagnostics, and Genomics & Epidemiology."
  • Sherlock Biosciences of Watertown, Massachusetts, was awarded $1,299,440 over 19 months for a project entitled "HPV Molecular Diagnostic Test on Veros Platform." This grant falls under the topic "Enterics, Diagnostics, and Genomics & Epidemiology."
  • The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment of Utrecht, The Netherlands, was awarded $995,255 over 25 months for a project entitled "Integrated serosurveillance technology and expertise transfer to [Low- and Middle-Income Countries]." This grant falls under the topic "Pneumonia & Pandemic Preparedness."
  • Stanford University was awarded $819,863 over 20 months for a project entitled "MBQ1: Microbiome Characterization of Pregnant of Lactating Women." This grant falls under the topic "[Maternal Newborn and Child Health] Discovery and Tools."
  • Rutgers University was awarded $200,000 over 17 months for a project entitled "Multi-pathogen wastewater surveillance in Uganda With CRISPR Cas 12/23." This grant falls under the topic "Discovery and Translational Sciences."
  • Wits Health Consortium of Johannesburg, South Africa, was awarded $97,443 over eight months for a project entitled "Genomic relatedness of neonatal colonizing and invasive [Klebsiella pneumoniae] isolates." This grant falls under the topic "Pneumonia & Pandemic Preparedness."

