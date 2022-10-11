Fujirebio Europe to Distribute Self-Screen Cervical Cancer Test

NEW YORK — Fujirebio Europe has acquired the distribution rights to Self-screen's PreCursor-M+ cervical cancer assay, the companies said on Tuesday.

PreCursor-M+ is designed for the qualitative detection of elevated methylation levels of cervical cancer biomarkers and may be used as a triage follow-up test of human papillomavirus (HPV)-positive women and women with atypical squamous cells of undetermined significance/low grade squamous intraepithelial lesion cytology results. The test has been validated for use with both physician-collected and self-collected samples, according to the companies.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our methylation test can improve triage with significantly less over-referrals to the gynecologist and unnecessary treatments and is compatible with lab- and patient-friendly procedures such as self-sampling," Self-screen Chief Commercial Officer Michelle Meijer said in a statement.

About two years ago, NeuMoDx Molecular — now part of Qiagen — received CE marking for an HPV test developed in collaboration with Amsterdam-based Self-screen.

Fujirebio Europe is based in Gent, Belgium.