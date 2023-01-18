Freenome Partners With Geisinger to Recruit Patients for Multi-Cancer Screening Study

NEW YORK – Freenome said Wednesday that Pennsylvania health system Geisinger has joined on as a study partner for the company's ongoing Sanderson Study, a prospective effort employing and assessing Freenome's multi-cancer screening technology in certain high- or elevated-risk populations.

Freenome's test combines tumor and non-tumor signals with machine learning to detect cancer in its earliest stages from a standard blood draw. In the Sanderson study, the company is collecting both traditional and real-world data to generate evidence of clinical validity and to continually refine the assay's performance. The company plans to enroll approximately 8,000 individuals overall.

"This partnership with Geisinger helps ensure communities across Pennsylvania are on the forefront of research," Freenome Chief Medical Officer Lance Baldo said in a statement.

The health system comprises 10 hospital campuses and 130 clinic sites, reaching more than 550,000 patients across Pennsylvania in both urban and rural communities.

"Studies like the Sanderson Study will help us bring innovative care to our patients and, we hope, diminish the burden of cancer in our communities," said Adam Buchanan, principal investigator for the study at Geisinger.