Logo

FoundationOne Liquid Biopsy Assay Gets FDA OK as Companion Diagnostic for Takeda's Exkivity

May 04, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Foundation Medicine said Thursday that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its FoundationOne Liquid CDx assay as a companion diagnostic for Takeda's Exkivity (mobocertinib).

The drug is FDA-approved for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer who test positive for EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations via an FDA-approved test, and whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.

The approval makes FoundationOne Liquid CDx — a blood-based DNA sequencing assay that targets alterations in 324 genes —the only blood-based comprehensive genomic profiling test currently indicated for identifying these patients.

Foundation said that approximately 1 percent to 2 percent of patients with NSCLC have EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, which are more common in Asian populations compared to Western populations.

"EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive NSCLC is a rare and historically underdiagnosed disease that requires a targeted treatment approach at the molecular level due to its unique mutation," said Stefanie Granado, head of Takeda's US oncology business unit. "The approval of this indication for Foundation Medicine's blood-based companion diagnostic test is another important step forward to expand the identification of patients in the US with this rare cancer and improve access for people who may benefit from treatment … including those unable to undergo tumor biopsy."

FoundationOne Liquid CDx has now received FDA approval for use with a variety of therapies across a range of solid tumors.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
Companion Diagnostics
EGFR inhibitors
Lung Cancer
non-small cell lung cancer
Foundation Medicine
Clinical Sequencing
Takeda
North America
Genomics: Clinical Implementation
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Uncovers Link Between Long Telomere Length, Cancer Predisposition

Researchers in the New England Journal of Medicine report that long telomeres, previously thought to be linked to long life, may increase a person's risk of cancer.

Polygenic Risk Scores Offer Small Benefit for Heart Disease Risk Assessment, Study Finds

Researchers report in JAMA Cardiology that polygenic risk scores modestly improve atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease predictions.

University of York Team Reports Structure of Human Gut Crassviruses

Researchers have used cryo-electron microscopy and comparative genomics to characterize and assign functions to crassviruses in the human gut, as they report in Nature.

Study Finds Smaller Grants, Fewer Reapplications for Female Researchers

A Research Integrity and Peer Review meta-analysis suggests female researchers reapply for research grants less frequently than their male counterparts, while also receiving smaller grants.