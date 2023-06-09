Logo

Foundation Medicine Blood Test Gets FDA Approval as CDx for Pfizer's Braftovi in Colorectal Cancer

Jun 09, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Foundation Medicine said Friday that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its FoundationOne Liquid CDx assay as a companion diagnostic to Pfizer's Braftovi (encorafenib) in combination with cetuximab in for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.

The test is now officially approved to identify adult patients harboring a BRAF V600E alteration, which makes them eligible for this targeted therapy and chemotherapy combination. Foundation said that its assay, a comprehensive next-generation sequencing panel, is the only test of its kind to receive CDx approval in this setting. According to the company, the Braftovi-cetuximab combination is also the first and only FDA-approved targeted therapy regimen for adults with BRAF V600E-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer after receiving prior therapies.

FoundationOne Liquid CDx analyzes more than 300 cancer-related genes and has netted FDA approval for several companion diagnostic indications in non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and pan-cancer settings.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Liquid Biopsy
Cancer
Business News
Foundation Medicine
FDA
Pfizer
Clinical Sequencing
North America
Colorectal Cancer
Companion Diagnostics
BRAF Biomarkers
Breaking News
The Scan

Foxtail Millet Pangenome, Graph-Based Reference Genome

Researchers in Nature Genetics described their generation of a foxtail millet pangenome, which they say can help in crop trait improvement.

Protein Length Distribution Consistent Across Species

An analysis in Genome Biology compares the lengths of proteins across more than 2,300 species, finding similar distributions.

Novel Genetic Loci Linked to Insulin Resistance in New Study

A team reports in Nature Genetics that it used glucose challenge test data to home in on candidate genes involved in in GLUT4 expression or trafficking.

RNA Editing in Octopuses Seems to Help Acclimation to Shifts in Water Temperature

A paper in Cell reports that octopuses use RNA editing to help them adjust to different water temperatures.