Flagship Biosciences, Offspring Biosciences Form Assay Development Services Alliance

NEW YORK — Flagship Biosciences has partnered with Swedish preclinical contract research firm Offspring Biosciences to offer biomarker discovery and development services, the companies said on Wednesday.

The collaboration will bring together Offspring's preclinical biomarker assay know-how and Flagship's clinical trial assay expertise to provide customers with assay development services from target identification to companion diagnostic development.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About a year ago, Broomfield, Colorado-based Flagship — which acquired Interpace Biosciences' biopharmaceutical services business in mid-2022 — formed a strategic partnership with Genomenon around biomarker discovery and companion diagnostic development.