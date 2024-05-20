NEW YORK – FDNA and Genome Medical on Monday announced a collaboration to help speed pediatric rare disease diagnoses and connect children with specialist care.

The partnership, whose financial details were not disclosed, aims to leverage FDNA's diagnostic image analysis technology and Genome Medical's genetic counseling services to shorten the diagnostic odyssey for patients with suspected developmental, neurological, and genetic conditions.

Additionally, by connecting patients and parents to Genome Medical's telehealth services, the partners hope to overcome the geographical barriers that many rare disease patients and families can face when seeking care.

"Geography creates incredible inequities in healthcare when patient access is hours away and knowledge of the healthcare system is not readily available," Kiley Johnson, chief clinical officer of Genome Medical, said in a statement.

"Through this partnership, we expect to see an increase in diagnoses, with plans to connect more patients with clinical trials and therapies," added FDNA Erik CEO Feingold.

FDNA has forged similar partnerships in the past, such as with PerkinElmer in 2019, in which its phenotyping tool was incorporated into PerkinElmer's diagnostic workflow for rare diseases.