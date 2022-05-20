Logo

FDA Grants EUAs for LabCorp Respiratory Panel, Nexus Medical COVID-19 Test

May 20, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration this week granted separate Emergency Use Authorizations for a respiratory panel RT-PCR test from Laboratory Corporation of America and a COVID-19 RT-PCR test from Nexus Medical Labs.

The Labcorp Seasonal Respiratory Virus RT-PCR Test is designed for the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, influenza viruses A and B, and respiratory syncytial virus RNA in nasopharyngeal, mid-turbinate, and anterior nasal swab specimens. The test may also be used with individual anterior nasal swab specimens collected at home using the Labcorp COVID-19+Flu+RSV Test Home Collection Kit.

The test may only be performed at the Center for Esoteric Testing or other labs designated by Labcorp that are CLIA-certified to perform high-complexity tests, according to the FDA.

Earlier this month, Burlington, North Carolina-based Labcorp received EUA from the FDA for a nonprescription version of the Seasonal Respiratory Virus Test.

The Nexus High Throughput SARS-CoV-2 Assay is designed for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in anterior nasal swab specimens that are collected using the Rhinostics Nasal Swab Collection Kit either at home or in a healthcare setting.

Use of the test is limited to Aldatu Diagnostics, the FDA said.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
PCR
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
RSV
influenza
emergency use authorization
FDA
Laboratory Corporation of America
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Call for a Different Tack

Experts weigh the value of recent experiments testing genetically modified pig kidneys using brain-dead individuals, according to Nature News.

Wastewater Warning

The New York Times reports that wastewater surveillance in some parts of the US point to a possible surge.

Can't Get in the Program

Due to the Northern Ireland protocol dispute, the European Union is preventing UK researchers from joining the Horizon Europe research program, the Times of London reports.

Science Paper on Spatial-Controlled Genome Editing

In Science this week: approach to enable a CRISPR-Cas13a-based system to be used as a cancer therapy.