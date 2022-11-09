Logo

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Rize Laboratory qPCR COVID-19 Test

Nov 09, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for Rize Laboratory's SARS nCoV-2019 Multiplexed Assay.

The reverse transcription qPCR assay is designed for the in vitro qualitative detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 in anterior nasal swab samples collected by a healthcare provider or self-collected under the supervision of a healthcare provider. The test may be used in people with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

The test targets sequences in the N1 and N2 genes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and runs on Thermo Fisher Scientific's ABI 7500 Fast Thermocycler and KingFisher Flex sample prep instrument.

Use of the test is limited to Corvallis, Oregon-based Rize Laboratory, according to the FDA, which is certified under CLIA and meets the requirements to perform high complexity testing.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
PCR
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
emergency use authorization
FDA
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

XIST Becomes Active in Some Male Human Cancers

A noncoding RNA that silences the X chromosome that is typically active in female somatic cells also becomes active in some male cancer cells, a new Cell Systems study has found.

Public Health Steps Slowed SARS-CoV-2 Transmission in Switzerland

A new Science Translational Medicine paper uses genome sequencing to examine the effects of public health measures taken in Switzerland in 2020.

Certain P-Tau Biomarker Differentiates Alzheimer's Disease, Other Tauopathies

A new study in ACS Chemical Neuroscience finds that p-tau198 could serve as a biomarker to distinguish Alzheimer's disease from related conditions.

Family History, PRSs Are Independent Measures of Disease Risk

Researchers in the American Journal of Human Genetics found little overlap in the contributions of family history and polygenic risk scores to disease susceptibility.