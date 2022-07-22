Logo

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Predicine COVID-19 Test

Jul 22, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration this week granted Emergency Use Authorization for a molecular SARS-CoV-2 test from Predicine.

The Predicine SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test is designed to detect viral nucleic acid in anterior nasal specimens collected dry from individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms using the Predicine COVID-19 Collection Kit. The test is also authorized for use with samples collected at home and with pooled samples containing up to eight specimens.

The test may only be performed by Hayward, California-based Predicine, according to the FDA.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
PCR
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
emergency use authorization
FDA
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Lessons From Rare Genetic Disease Sequencing Program

In the Journal of Medical Genetics, researchers describe findings from the first few years of the Murdoch Children's Research Institute's Undiagnosed Diseases Program-Victoria.

New Biomarkers Improve Severe Malaria Diagnosis

Researchers report new biomarkers that could aid in the diagnosis of severe malaria in in Science Translational Medicine.

Chromosomal Inversion Linked to Mammalian Ecotypes

In a new Science paper, researchers examine the genetic basis of ecotypes among deer mice.

Tool for Genomic Surveillance of Rift Valley Fever Virus

A computational tool presented in BMC Genomics aims to rapidly classify Rift Valley fever viral lineages.