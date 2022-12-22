Logo

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for OnsiteGene Molecular COVID-19 Test

Dec 22, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration this week granted Emergency Use Authorization for OnsiteGene's Hi-Sense COVID-19 Molecular Testing Kit 1.0.

The RT-qPCR-based assay is designed for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2 in nasopharyngeal, oropharyngeal, mid-turbinate nasal, anterior nasal, and nasal swab specimens, as well as nasal aspirates, nasopharyngeal wash/aspirates, and bronchoalveolar lavage specimens.

The test may only be performed by labs CLIA-certified to perform high-complexity tests, according to the FDA.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Infectious Disease
COVID-19
PCR
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Business News
emergency use authorization
FDA
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Suggests PTSD, Brain Injury Can Increase Impact of Alzheimer's-Linked Gene Variant

Researchers report in Alzheimer's & Dementia that head trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder increase the effects of APOE epsilon 4 on Alzheimer's disease risk.

Gene Therapy for Rare Immune Disease Shows Promise in Clinical Study

A New England Journal of Medicine study finds that a gene therapy could restore immune function in infants with a severe form of primary immunodeficiency.

New Data Support Safety Profiles of PCSK9 Inhibitors

A study appearing in JAMA Cardiology finds that cholesterol drugs targeting the PCSK9 gene are not associated with altered cardiac structure or function in humans.

Tuberculosis Pathogen Dynamics, Drug Susceptibility Detected With Nanopore Sequencing

Researchers in The Lancet Microbe compare Oxford Nanopore long-read sequencing to Illumina short-read sequencing in an analysis of Mycobacterium tuberculosis isolates from three countries.