Exact Sciences Reports 24 Percent Spike in Q1 Revenues, Ups Full-Year Revenue Guidance

NEW YORK – Exact Sciences reported after the close of the market Tuesday that its first quarter revenues grew 24 percent year over year as the company saw strong growth in both screening and precision oncology revenues.

Exact also raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $2.38 billion to $2.42 billion from a previous range of $2.27 billion to $2.31 billion.

For the three months ended March 31, the Madison, Wisconsin-based cancer screening and diagnostics firm reported revenues of $602.5 million compared to $486.6 million a year ago, surpassing analysts' average estimate of $543.5 million.

Core revenue, which excludes revenues from the divested Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test and COVID-19 testing, as well as foreign currency impacts, grew 33 percent year over year.

Exact's screening revenues, which primarily includes laboratory service revenue from Cologuard tests and PreventionGenetics, jumped 45 percent year over year to $443.2 million. Precision oncology revenues, which includes laboratory service revenue from global Oncotype Dx and therapy selection products, grew 2 percent, or 8 percent on a core basis, to $155.4 million. Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing revenues dwindled 86 percent to $3.8 million.

The company shaved its Q1 net loss to $74.2 million, or $.42 per share, from a net loss of $180.9 million, or $1.04 per share, a year ago. On average, analysts had been expecting a net loss per share of $.75.

Exact trimmed its Q1 R&D spending 7 percent to $95.4 million from $102.2 million a year ago, while its SG&A expenditures rose 1 percent to $404.3 million from $402.0 million.

The company finished the quarter with $421.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $277.3 million in marketable securities.

As part of its increased full-year revenue guidance, Exact said that it now expects screening revenue of $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion compared to a prior range of $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. It also said it expects precision oncology revenue of $605 million to $620 million compared to a previous range of $600 million to $620 million.