Exact Sciences Releases Next-Gen Cologuard Data, Inks New Partnerships

NEW YORK – Exact Sciences this week announced positive top-line data for the second-generation version of its Cologuard stool-based colorectal cancer assay.

The company also disclosed two new research agreements focused on minimal residual disease and multi-cancer early detection.

Exact said Tuesday afternoon that the new version of Cologuard met all endpoints of its BLUE-C study and showed improvement over the first generation of the test across all top-line metrics, including a 30 percent lower false positive rate.

In the no-longer recruiting multicenter prospective study, Exact has tested more than 20,000 adults aged 40 years and older with the improved, multi-target Cologuard assay, comparing results to patients' colonoscopy findings. The company reported that test specificity improved to 91 percent in the study, while sensitivity rose to 94 percent for cancer and 75 percent for high-grade dysplasia.

Thomas Imperiale, professor of medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine and principal investigator for BLUE-C, said in a statement that the study results strengthen the case for molecular stool-based testing.

In a note to investors, Vijay Kumar of advisory firm Evercore wrote that the improvements in both specificity and sensitivity are impressive considering that there is usually a trade-off between the two metrics. With the numbers reported, the study "should dispel any lingering concerns on [market] cannibalization from blood-based tests," he added.

Other investment banks echoed that the results exceeded their expectations. TD Cowen's Dan Brennan wrote that the higher performance seen in the study should not only convert some doctors who saw the first-generation Cologuard's 13 percent false positive as too high but also increase the firm's opportunity for rescreening.

The company plans to release additional data analyses and complete its application to the US Food and Drug Administration for approval of next-generation Cologuard "in the coming months."

In morning trade on the Nasdaq, shares of the firm's stock were up about 2 percent at $96.69.

Exact also announced Wednesday morning that it has made an agreement with the Broad Institute giving it an exclusive license to a proprietary technology for minimal residual disease testing in cancer under a five-year sponsored research agreement.

The MRD technology — called Minor Allele Enriched Sequencing Through Recognition Oligonucleotides (MAESTRO) — is a circulating tumor DNA technology designed to detect thousands of patient-specific mutations using minimal sequencing and advanced bioinformatics and was originally developed at the Broad Institute's Gerstner Center for Cancer Diagnostics.

Meanwhile, Exact has inked an agreement with Texas healthcare system Baylor Scott & White (BSW) to establish the "Texas Multicancer Early Detection Registry Program," which will implement the firm's MCED test across a subset of BSW primary care clinics, generating real-world evidence to support discussions with regulatory agencies, payors, and guideline bodies. Overall, the program aims to offer testing to 50,000 individuals over three years.