Exact Sciences Q1 Revenues up 11 Percent

NEW YORK – Exact Sciences reported after the close of the market on Thursday that its first quarter revenues were up 11 percent over the same quarter of 2024, driven by year-over-year growth for both its screening and precision oncology tests.

For the three months ended March 31, the company generated revenue of $706.8 million compared to $637.5 million for the same period of 2024, beating analysts' average estimate of $688.6 million.

Exact's screening revenue for the quarter was $540.0 million, up 14 percent from $474.8 million in Q1 2024. Its precision oncology revenue rose 2 percent to $166.8 million from $162.7 million.

Among other milestones, the company highlighted the release of its second-generation Cologuard Plus assay during Q1, as well as the more recent launch of Oncodetect, its molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring assay, for which it expects to gain Medicare coverage in the second half of this year.

According to the company, it is also on track to launch Cancerguard EX, its blood-based multi-cancer screening test, in the second half of 2025.

Exact reported a Q1 net loss of $101.2 million, or $.54 per share, compared to $110.2 million, or $.60 per share in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis, the firm calculated its per-share net loss at $.21. Analysts, on average, had expected a per-share loss of $.09.

The firm's quarterly R&D spending was down 5 percent at $105.3 million compared to $110.9 million in Q1 2024, while its SG&A costs rose 11 percent to $484.9 million from $436.5 million.

Exact exited the quarter with $347.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and $439.0 million in marketable securities.

The company has updated its full-year 2025 revenue guidance to between $3.07 billion and $3.12 billion. It had previously projected FY2025 revenues between $3.03 billion and $3.09 billion.