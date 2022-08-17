Logo

Eurobio Scientific to Acquire GenDx for €135M in Cash

Aug 17, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — French diagnostics firm Eurobio Scientific said on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Genome Diagnostics, also known as GenDx, for €135 million ($137.2 million) in cash.

Netherlands-based GenDx specializes in molecular diagnostic assays and software for transplantation including products for human leukocyte antigen and killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptor typing. Earlier this month, the company acquired a worldwide license from the Medical College of Wisconsin for a method to detect donor-specific cell-free DNA in pediatric patients that have undergone a heart transplant.

Eurobio said that GenDx will continue to operate at its Utrecht-based headquarters and its North American office in Chicago, and that it will maintain its existing sales and global distribution network. Wietse Mulder, cofounder and CEO of GenDx, will remain as its CEO and a board member.

Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Sequencing
Business News
mergers & acquisitions
EuroBio
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Expanded Genetic Testing Uncovers Hereditary Cancer Risk in Significant Subset of Cancer Patients

In Genome Medicine, researchers found pathogenic or likely pathogenic hereditary cancer risk variants in close to 17 percent of the 17,523 patients profiled with expanded germline genetic testing.

Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy Embryos Appear Largely Normal in Single-Cell 'Omics Analyses

Embryos produced with spindle transfer-based mitochondrial replacement had delayed demethylation, but typical aneuploidy and transcriptome features in a PLOS Biology study.

Cancer Patients Report Quality of Life Benefits for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immune checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy was linked in JAMA Network Open to enhanced quality of life compared to other treatment types in cancer patients.

Researchers Compare WGS, Exome Sequencing-Based Mendelian Disease Diagnosis

Investigators find a diagnostic edge for whole-genome sequencing, while highlighting the cost advantages and improving diagnostic rate of exome sequencing in EJHG.