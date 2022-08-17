Eurobio Scientific to Acquire GenDx for €135M in Cash

NEW YORK — French diagnostics firm Eurobio Scientific said on Wednesday that it has agreed to acquire Genome Diagnostics, also known as GenDx, for €135 million ($137.2 million) in cash.

Netherlands-based GenDx specializes in molecular diagnostic assays and software for transplantation including products for human leukocyte antigen and killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptor typing. Earlier this month, the company acquired a worldwide license from the Medical College of Wisconsin for a method to detect donor-specific cell-free DNA in pediatric patients that have undergone a heart transplant.

Eurobio said that GenDx will continue to operate at its Utrecht-based headquarters and its North American office in Chicago, and that it will maintain its existing sales and global distribution network. Wietse Mulder, cofounder and CEO of GenDx, will remain as its CEO and a board member.

Additional terms of the transaction were not disclosed.