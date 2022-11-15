Eremid Genomic Services Receives CLIA Accreditation for New Lab

NEW YORK – Eremid Genomic Services said on Tuesday that it has received CLIA accreditation for its new clinical laboratory.

The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based lab will serve clinical and direct-to-consumer clients with genomic analysis.

"Our new cutting-edge lab brings with it a host of new possibilities for our customers. We are excited to now partner with clinical researchers and commercial enterprises to develop and offer a range of genomics-based assays for clinical samples," Julian Curaba, Eremid's CSO, said in a statement.

Eremid, a contract research organization spun out of the David H. Murdock Research Institute and formerly called Eremid Research Services, was acquired by venture firm Coddle Creek Capital in September. Financial details were not disclosed but the firms said that CCC made a multimillion-dollar investment in Eremid.