DxTerity Gets New York State Authorization for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Test

Sep 16, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — DxTerity said on Friday that it has received New York State authorization for its IFN-1 gene signature test for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The test determines levels of four mRNAs associated with type-1 interferon (IFN-1), a biomarker that indicates SLE disease severity and prognosis, by measuring expression levels of four associated genes. It is used to identify high-risk SLE patients who are less likely to respond to standard treatment and more likely to develop the kidney disease lupus nephritis.

With the authorization, the test is now available in all 50 US states, according to Rancho Dominguez, California-based DxTerity.

