Logo

Drug, Diagnostic Developer HMNC Brain Health Raises €14.3M

Oct 20, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — HMNC Brain Health, a German developer of psychiatric biopharmaceuticals and companion diagnostics, said on Thursday that it has raised €14.3 million ($14.0 million).

The financing included existing investors Carsten Maschmeyer, the Jahr Group, and Guntard Gutmann, as well as new investors Josef Ackermann, Real Madrid star footballer Toni Kroos, Wilhelm Beier, and Hans Kompernaß. HMNC said it has raised €42.3 million to date.

HMNC said the money will be used to continue development of therapeutic programs, which include the drug candidate nelivaptan and a companion molecular diagnostic. Nelivaptan, which targets the vasopressin V1b receptor, is scheduled to enter a Phase II study in the first half of 2023, according to HMNC. The artificial intelligence-based companion diagnostic, meanwhile, aims to identify patients with underlying dysfunction of the HPA-axis.

"With this funding, we will advance the development of our personalized therapies to combat severe, unmet mental health challenges around the world," HMNC Chief Business Officer Maximilian Doebler said in a statement.

The firm noted that it expects a second closing of the current financing round by the end of March 2023.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Business News
Companion Diagnostics
Neurological & Psychological Disorders
private financing
Europe
Breaking News
The Scan

Team Proposes De Novo Protein Tool With Structural Design Capabilities

A Swiss-led team shares in PNAS an artificial protein design method that adds target topology and structural insights to an existing de novo protein design strategy called TopoBuilder.

Study Follows Proteome Consequences in Yeast Models Missing Individual Genes

Investigators gained functional clues by characterizing and clustering the protein shifts found in yeast model organisms with sequential gene knockouts, as they report in Nature Communications.

LivestockExp Database Tracks Gene Expression, Splicing Across Several Animal Species

Using RNA sequences for more than 43,700 animals, researchers put together a database for analyzing and visualizing transcript or network features within or across species in BMC Genomics.

Trio Exomes Used to Detect De Novo Variants in Inborn Errors of Immunity

Researchers tracked down 14 potentially diagnostic rare variants with retrospective exome sequencing on parent-child trios for 123 suspected inborn errors of immunity in a new eLife paper.