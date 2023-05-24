Logo

Domus Diagnostics Wins $2.4M NIH RADx Tech Contract

May 24, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Domus Diagnostics said on Wednesday that it has won a contract from the National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Tech program worth up to $2.4 million.

The award will support validation and scaling of Domus' point-of-care and at-home molecular diagnostic system and an assay to simultaneously detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, and respiratory syncytial virus.

The Domus test system uses multiplex reverse transcriptase loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP) and a proprietary lyophilization method to enable testing in approximately 30 minutes. It also employs a temperature-regulated chemical heater that does not require any power or batteries and a proprietary laminate card technology to support low-cost manufacturing.

"The NIH award will enable us to take a major next step toward validating our platform and moving into clinical trials," Domus President and CEO Paul Chapman said in a statement.

The Salt Lake City-based firm claims that its system can be manufactured anywhere and can be sold at a price lower than antigen tests currently sold in the US.

