DnaNudge, Mylab Discovery Solutions Forge Dx Partnership for Diabetic Foot Infections

NEW YORK – DnaNudge on Monday announced a partnership with Mylab Discovery Solutions to deliver molecular diagnostics to guide treatment of diabetic foot infections for the Indian market.

Under the terms of the agreement, London-based DnaNudge will develop a multiplex real-time PCR test for the bacteria that cause diabetic foot ulcers that will run on its point-of-care NudgeBox analyzer. Mylab, based in Pune, India, will codevelop the test and offer it to clinicians in India, allowing them to select the optimal antibiotics to treat the infections, while reducing the risk of complications, such as antimicrobial resistance as well as limb amputation.

DnaNudge CEO Chris Toumazou said in a statement that the partnership is a "standout example of how India and the UK are working closely together to create transformative breakthroughs in medical technology."

The diabetic foot ulcer detection kit is expected to hit the Indian market in the second quarter. The market for the test is large: According to the firm, about 80 million people in India have diabetes, a quarter of whom are at risk for developing infected foot ulcers.

DnaNudge said that it intends to develop other new tests with Mylab that make use of its lab-free PCR technology. DnaNudge offers a variety of at-home tests to the market but has found success particularly in offering a test for SARS-CoV-2, which has been launched in the UK and several other markets.

Mylab announced a separate but similar partnership to codevelop a point-of-care test for COVID-19 and other diseases, with Portland, Oregon-based Hemex Health in 2021.