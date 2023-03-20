Logo

DiaSorin Gets FDA 510(k) for Molecular COVID-19/Flu Assay

Mar 20, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – DiaSorin said late Friday that it has nabbed US Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for a molecular assay that differentiates between infections with the SARS-CoV-2 and influenza A and B viruses.

The Saluggia, Italy-based firm said it received the green light from the agency for its multiplex Simplexa COVID-19 & Flu A/B Direct assay. The real-time RT-PCR assay is designed for use on the Liaison MDX instrument, and it delivers results in little more than one hour.

The firm said up to eight samples can be tested at one time in a streamlined, simple workflow that doesn’t require sample extraction and involves minimal hands-on time.

DiaSorin secured CE marking for the assay in September 2021. The firm's Cypress, California-based DiaSorin Molecular division said at the time the assay had been validated with more than 80 strains of influenza and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Angelo Rago, president of DiaSorin's Luminex subsidiary, said in a statement that, "By pairing flu and COVID-19 testing in one easy-to-use, rapid molecular assay, we hope to ease the burden on clinical labs that would otherwise have to run multiple tests for each patient to get complete answers."

The firm noted that the test development had been funded at least in part by the US Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

DiaSorin received US FDA Emergency Use Authorization in March 2020 for its Simplexa COVID-19 Direct test and clearance in September 2020 for its Simplexa Flu A/B and RSV Direct Gen II kit.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
COVID-19
Infectious Disease
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
North America
DiaSorin
coronavirus
Luminex
BARDA
FDA
510(k)
Breaking News
The Scan

Sick Newborns Selected for WGS With Automated Pipeline

Researchers successfully prioritized infants with potential Mendelian conditions for whole-genome sequencing or rapid whole-genome sequencing, as they report in Genome Medicine.

Acne-Linked Loci Found Through GWAS Meta-Analysis

Researchers in the European Journal of Human Genetics find new and known acne vulgaris risk loci with a genome-wide association study and meta-analysis, highlighting hair follicle- and metabolic disease-related genes.

Retina Cell Loss Reversed by Prime Editing in Mouse Model of Retinitis Pigmentosa

A team from China turns to prime editing to correct a retinitis pigmentosa-causing mutation in the PDE6b gene in a mouse model of the progressive photoreceptor loss condition in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

CRISPR Screens Reveal Heart Attack-Linked Gene

Researchers in PLOS Genetics have used CRISPR screens to home in on variants associated with coronary artery disease that affect vascular endothelial function.