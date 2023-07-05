Logo

DiamiR Biosciences, JADBio Partner on Machine Learning for Assay Development

Jul 05, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – DiamiR Biosciences and JADBio said Wednesday that they have inked an agreement to develop predictive models of Alzheimer's disease and Rett syndrome.

The agreement, the financial details of which were not disclosed, grants DiamiR the use of JADBio's Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Platform and services, which will be used in conjunction with DiamiR's microRNA panels.

"Applying machine learning capabilities to our microRNA platform is a key step towards validation of our diagnostic tests," Alidad Mireskandari, DiamiR's CEO, said in a statement.

DiamiR previously won two National Institutes of Health grants totaling nearly $3.9 million to support the development of its microRNA panels for mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease, and the rare neurological disorder Rett syndrome; to assess the feasibility of differentiating Rett syndrome from age-matched controls; and to determine whether circulating miRNAs can be used to predict disease severity and monitor disease progression.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with DiamiR, as we are confident that our state-of-the-art ML platform and services will prove instrumental in DiamiR's efforts to efficiently validate their biomarker panels and develop highly accurate diagnostic tests," JADBio CEO Pavlos Charonyktakis said in a statement.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Neurological & Psychological Disorders
Business News
Alzheimer's disease
Rett syndrome
collaboration
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

RNA Editing Tool Predicts Target Performance With Pooled Screening, Machine Learning

Researchers reporting in Nature Biotechnology spell out a machine learning and CRISPR gene editing approach for predicting on-target edits and dialing down off-target events.

Breast Cancer Analysis Uncovers Age-Related Mutation Ties to Subtype, Outcomes

A paper in Science Advances looks at cancer subtypes, clinical characteristics, and prognostic patterns linked to alterations in four cell cycle checkpoint kinase genes.

Prospective Study Tracks Peak SARS-CoV-2 Detection Performance for Rapid Antigen Tests

An Annals of Internal Medicine report suggests multiple tests taken over time can boost rapid antigen test performance for picking up asymptomatic or symptomatic SARS-CoV-2.

Chromosomes May Have Both Compact Organization, Fast Subdiffusive Dynamics

Researchers report in Science that their live-imaging findings suggest long-distance communication between gene elements may be better than expected.