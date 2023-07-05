DiamiR Biosciences, JADBio Partner on Machine Learning for Assay Development

NEW YORK – DiamiR Biosciences and JADBio said Wednesday that they have inked an agreement to develop predictive models of Alzheimer's disease and Rett syndrome.

The agreement, the financial details of which were not disclosed, grants DiamiR the use of JADBio's Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) Platform and services, which will be used in conjunction with DiamiR's microRNA panels.

"Applying machine learning capabilities to our microRNA platform is a key step towards validation of our diagnostic tests," Alidad Mireskandari, DiamiR's CEO, said in a statement.

DiamiR previously won two National Institutes of Health grants totaling nearly $3.9 million to support the development of its microRNA panels for mild cognitive impairment, Alzheimer's disease, and the rare neurological disorder Rett syndrome; to assess the feasibility of differentiating Rett syndrome from age-matched controls; and to determine whether circulating miRNAs can be used to predict disease severity and monitor disease progression.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with DiamiR, as we are confident that our state-of-the-art ML platform and services will prove instrumental in DiamiR's efforts to efficiently validate their biomarker panels and develop highly accurate diagnostic tests," JADBio CEO Pavlos Charonyktakis said in a statement.