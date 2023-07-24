Logo

DiaCarta, Hopkins MedTech Partner to Offer LDT and IVD Validation Services

Jul 24, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – DiaCarta said Monday that it has formed a strategic partnership with New Jersey-based contract research organization Hopkins MedTech Compliance/Hopkins MedTech Lab Services to provide validation and regulatory compliance services for laboratory test and in vitro diagnostic developers in the US.

The companies aim to fill an unmet need, helping companies who have developed novel IVD tests but do not have the capacity to advance their products for FDA approval or to establish them as LDTs.

"Working with DiaCarta, we can now meet the increasing demand from our customers for their LDT development needs while waiting for product approvals by the FDA," Homer Wu, CEO of HMC and HML, said in a statement.

Based in Pleasanton, California, DiaCarta has developed several blood-based molecular diagnostics using proprietary technologies for selectively amplifying target sequences. Its tests include the ColoScape colorectal cancer mutation test and the RadTox assay for personalizing radiation and chemotherapy treatment.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Liquid Biopsy
Business News
DiaCarta
LDTs
validation
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Role of Genetic Drift Among Ryukyu Islanders Populations in Japan

The researchers write in the Journal of Human Genetics that the genetic cline observed is likely due to drift than to differences in gene flow.

Probabilistic Approach Improves PGS Accuracy by Accounting for Genotyping Errors

The approach, described in the American Journal of Human Genetics, improved classification accuracy by 6 percent.

Specificity, Accuracy of Multi-Cancer Detection Test in Symptomatic Individuals Assessed

Researchers from Grail and elsewhere present findings from part of the Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas study in JCO Precision Oncology.

Increased POMC Methylation Linked to Severe Obesity Risk in New Study

The study in Science Translational Medicine also found that treating individuals with obesity and highly methylated POMC genes with an MC4R agonist may help with weight loss.