Logo

DiaCarta to go Public Through SPAC Merger

Oct 14, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Molecular diagnostics firm DiaCarta said on Friday that it has struck a deal to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) HH&L Acquisition.

According to DiaCarta, the transaction will give it access to roughly $414 million in cash from the proceeds of HH&L's initial public offering, which is held in trust. The Pleasanton, California-based company said that the deal valuates it at $460 million pre-investment on a fully diluted basis. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

"As a result of the transaction, DiaCarta will be well positioned to capitalize on significant future growth within our existing customer base and expand into compelling adjacent markets," DiaCarta Founder and CEO Aiguo Zhang said in a statement. "This transaction represents a major milestone for DiaCarta, which will enable us to further invest in our technology and support pipeline growth."

If the deal closes, DiaCarta would be added to a list of biopharma and diagnostic companies that have used SPACs recently to tap the public markets, joining Human Longevity, Cardio Diagnostics, Prenetics, Ginkgo Bioworks, and SomaLogic, among others.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
stock listing
mergers & acquisitions
DiaCarta
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Uncovers Mosaic Loss of Chromosome Y in Human Microglia

Using single-cell and single-nuclei RNA sequencing data, researchers have found that mosaic loss of chromosome Y occurs in human microglia, as they report in Genome Research.

Cornell Team Reports Low-Cost, High-Throughput Bacterial Genomics Workflow

A workflow presented in Genome Biology enables researchers to examine the genomic diversity of bacterial populations.

Study Links Gut Microbiome to Type 1 Diabetes

In Cell Metabolism, researchers report that a protein secreted by intestinal bacteria can lead to the expansion of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas.

1,000 Spider Silkomes: The Genetics of Spider Silks

Japanese researchers have sequenced the genes needed for silk production in more than 1,000 spider species, as they report in Science Advances.