Devyser Nabs SEK 3.5M Tender in Italy for Thalassemia Test

NEW YORK – Devyser said Monday that it has won a SEK 3.5 million ($333,000) tender to provide in Italy its next-generation sequencing test, which is used to screen for and confirm the hereditary blood disorder thalassemia.

The Stockholm-based genetic testing firm said it will provide over two years its Devyser Thalassemia test to the Giannina Gaslini Institute in Genoa, Italy. The test is used to provide a comprehensive genetic profile for gene clusters that cause the disease, enabling fast turnaround and minimal hands-on time. The firm said that the NGS workflow is suitable for any lab.

Patients with thalassemia produce insufficient hemoglobin, and the disorder can result in mild to severe anemia, bone deformities or weakness, slowed growth, fatigue, shortness of breath, and jaundice. The firm said that an estimated 5 percent of people carry a thalassemia-causing genetic mutation.

Devyser last month secured In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation certification for its Advyser Solid Organs software, which is used to analyze NGS data and monitor kidney transplant health. Company officials said earlier this year that they are working to establish the firm in the US solid organ transplant market.