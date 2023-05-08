Logo

Devyser Gets CLIA Certification for Atlanta Lab

May 08, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Devyser said Monday that it has received a CLIA license from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for its clinical laboratory in Atlanta.

The Stockholm-based molecular diagnostics firm said it will use the lab to perform testing for hereditary diseases, oncology, and post-transplant follow-up testing as well as direct-to-physician tests to manage patient care.

"The CLIA certification is very important for us, and we are proud that our new CLIA lab will give access to patients and their physicians to novel laboratory developed tests," Devyser CEO Fredrik Alpsten said in a statement.

Devyser also announced last month that it had signed an agreement giving Thermo Fisher Scientific exclusive rights to commercialize and distribute Devyser's post-transplant, next-generation sequencing tests in North America and Europe. In March, Devyser inked another agreement that lets the firm distribute Paragon Genomics' target enrichment technology and products in Italy.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Regulatory News & FDA Approvals
Diagnostics
Sequencing
North America
Europe
CLIA
CMS
Next-Generation Sequencing
Breaking News
The Scan

Precision Oncology Raises Hope Among Caregivers, For Better or Worse, Study Finds

A survey-based study in BMJ Open examines the effect of precision medicine on the experiences of nonprofessional caregivers of cancer patients.

NY Genome Center Team Develops Method for Target Gene, Pathway Discovery at GWAS Loci

The STING-seq approach, described in Science, was applied to uncover more than 100 cis-target genes of blood trait-related loci that had been found through genome-wide association studies.

Study Shows Low Rates of Pharmacogenomics Knowledge Among Medical, Pharmacy Students

An analysis in The Pharmacogenomics Journal find that only about a quarter of medical and pharmacy students have an adequate understanding of pharmacogenomics.

Study Uncovers Link Between Long Telomere Length, Cancer Predisposition

Researchers in the New England Journal of Medicine report that long telomeres, previously thought to be linked to long life, may increase a person's risk of cancer.