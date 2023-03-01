Devyser to Distribute Paragon Genomics NGS Target Enrichment Tech in Italy

NEW YORK — Paragon Genomics said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement for the distribution of its CleanPlex target enrichment technology and products in Italy by Swedish genetic test developer Devyser.

Launched in 2017, CleanPlex is based on a proprietary amplicon-based technology that biochemically removes nonspecific PCR products generated during highly multiplexed PCR reactions. The technology, which is used with next-generation sequencing assays, is available in ready-to-use or customized panels.

Under the terms of the deal, Devyser will distribute CleanPlex products and technology in Italy, with the potential to expand into additional markets. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

In November, Fremont, California-based Paragon inked a deal to help Singular Genomics Systems validate its library preparation assays for use with its G4 sequencer.