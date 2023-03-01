Logo

Devyser to Distribute Paragon Genomics NGS Target Enrichment Tech in Italy

Mar 01, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Paragon Genomics said on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement for the distribution of its CleanPlex target enrichment technology and products in Italy by Swedish genetic test developer Devyser.

Launched in 2017, CleanPlex is based on a proprietary amplicon-based technology that biochemically removes nonspecific PCR products generated during highly multiplexed PCR reactions. The technology, which is used with next-generation sequencing assays, is available in ready-to-use or customized panels.

Under the terms of the deal, Devyser will distribute CleanPlex products and technology in Italy, with the potential to expand into additional markets. Financial and other terms were not disclosed.

In November, Fremont, California-based Paragon inked a deal to help Singular Genomics Systems validate its library preparation assays for use with its G4 sequencer.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
PCR
Sequencing
Business News
distribution agreement
Devyser
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Disparities in 'Super NIH Investigators' Found in New Analysis

A review of project grants appearing in JAMA Network Open suggests more principal investigators are receiving three or more grants, though gender, racial, and ethnic disparities persist.

Functional SNPs May Be Found at Lower Density on X Chromosome

Researchers in PLOS Genetics see comparable SNP densities on the X chromosome, suggesting that the lack of associations found by GWAS may be due to lower levels of functional variants.

Study Highlights Potential for Breath-Based COVID-19 Detection

Researchers in JAMA Network Open found a set of volatile organic compounds tracking with SARS-CoV-2 infections in breath samples, though the biomarkers shifted as a new viral variant emerged.

Shiitake Mushroom Relationships, History Explored With Sequencing

Researchers in PNAS trace the Lentinula fungus genus back millions of years, bringing in dozens of shiitake mushroom sequences to find three lineages within that mushroom species.