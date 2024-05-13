Delfi Diagnostics, OSF HealthCare Partner to Expand Blood-Based Lung Cancer Screening

NEW YORK – Delfi Diagnostics and Midwest health system OSF HealthCare said Monday that they have entered a collaboration to provide Delfi's blood-based genomic lung cancer screening test, FirstLook Lung, to patients served by the system's multiple locations in Illinois and Michigan.

OSF said it has a 35 percent success rate in screening eligible patients with low-dose CT scans, the current standard of care. With Delfi, the organization hopes to increase that number. Initially, FirstLook Lung will be offered at 18 locations, with plans to eventually make it available across OSF's full network.

Delfi's test analyzes fragmentation patterns in cell-free DNA extracted from a blood sample, using an algorithm that can differentiate cancer-associated signals from normal patterns.

"FirstLook Lung, because it is a simple blood test, offers a way to improve lung cancer screening in communities not currently receiving it, and provides a result that can help patients and their doctors decide together about proceeding with an LDCT scan," Delfi Chief Medical Officer Peter Bach said in a statement.

"Early detection of lung cancer is key to improving patient outcomes, and we are confident that innovative, accessible new screening approaches like FirstLook Lung will move the needle on lung cancer screening rates among our patients," added James McGee, a radiation oncologist and founding director of the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.