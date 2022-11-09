Logo

Dante Genomics, Al Farabi Medical Laboratories Partner on NGS-Based Testing in Saudi Arabia

Nov 09, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Dante Genomics and Al Farabi Medical Laboratories said on Wednesday that they have partnered on clinical genomic testing in Saudi Arabia.

Under the terms of the deal, they will provide whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing with interpretation as well as noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

Financial and other details of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal expands Dante Labs' presence in the region. In April, it signed a deal to provide genetic testing for the Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center.

Dante Labs launched in 2017 as a direct-to-consumer genetic testing firm. The firm is headquartered in New York but operates a sequencing center in L'Aquila, Italy. It has also signed an €8 million ($8.4 million) deal with the Italian government to provide clinical WGS for the country's healthcare system.

The company recently agreed to refund certain customers for COVID-19 and other PCR tests following a business practice investigation by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

Al Farabi has more than 50 branches throughout Saudi Arabia.

 

