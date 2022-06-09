Curetis, Leader Life Sciences Partner to Distribute Unyvero in UAE and Qatar

NEW YORK – OpGen announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Curetis had entered into an agreement with Leader Life Sciences for the distribution of Unyvero systems throughout the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Under the terms of the agreement, Leader Life Sciences holds exclusive rights to commercialize the Unyvero A50 and its full suite of infectious disease diagnostic cartridges in the UAE and Qatar.

The agreement is set to last for an initial three-year term, with an option to extend in one-year increments. Leader Life Sciences has committed to buying a minimum of eight Unyvero systems and "significant numbers" of cartridges during that initial term, amounting to approximately $1 million in transfer price-based revenue to OpGen.

Leader Life Sciences is responsible for product registration and seeking regulatory approval in its territories.

Leader Life Sciences is a part of the Leader Healthcare Group, which has a presence in multiple Middle Eastern markets, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Egypt.

The Unyvero system gained Chinese regulatory approval last year, and based on a strong end-of-year cash balance, Curetis' parent company, OpGen, announced that it planned to invest in further developing the Unyvero platform.