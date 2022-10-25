Curetis to Assist BioVersys' Antibacterial Drug Trial With Unyvero Platform

NEW YORK – OpGen subsidiary Curetis announced on Tuesday that it signed an agreement for use of the Unyvero HPN platform in BioVersys' upcoming Phase II trial of its antibacterial drug candidate BV100.

Under the agreement, BioVersys will rent the Unyvero systems for the trial's duration, purchasing pneumonia cartridges and other consumables. BioVersys will own all data resulting from the trial, for use in further clinical development and regulatory submissions.

Participating trial sites will use the Unyvero HPN as a rapid diagnostic test for hospitalized pneumonia patients as a means to optimize enrollment.

BV100 is an injectable form of rifabutin, used to treat serious infections by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii in patients with ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and bloodstream infections.

In a separate trial completed earlier this year, the Unyvero HPN panel was found to reduce inappropriate antibiotic use among hospitalized patients.

"Rapid diagnostics such as the Curetis Unyvero platform are increasingly becoming integral to clinical trials operational excellence in AMR, along with the urgent need to develop novel patient orientated solutions for the most difficult to treat infections," Marc Gitzinger, CEO of BioVersys, said in a statement.