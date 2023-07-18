Logo

Co-Diagnostics Awarded $2.3M from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for TB, HPV Tests

Jul 18, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Co-Diagnostics announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded two grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation totaling $2.3 million for its tuberculosis and human papillomavirus tests. 

The $1.3 million grant for tuberculosis and $987,000 grant for HPV will be applied toward completing the tests for the Co-Dx PCR Home platform, which are intended for priority global markets, Co-Diagnostics said in a statement.

Last week, the Salt Lake City-based firm announced it had received $1.2 million from the US National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Tech program to finish development of an upper respiratory panel for the Co-Dx PCR Home platform.

"We believe that our new platform has the potential to dramatically improve access to diagnostics and thus reduce healthcare costs by making high quality diagnostics more accessible to the people and places where they are most needed," Co-Diagnostics CEO Dwight Egan said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the company was fined $250,000 by the US Securities and Exchange Commission due to allegations of misleading press releases about COVID-19 tests and failing to disclose transactions involving executives' family members.



Molecular Diagnostics
Point-of-Care Testing
Infectious Disease
PCR
Gates Foundation
North America
tuberculosis
HPV
Breaking News
