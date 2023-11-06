Logo

CleanNA Gets CE-IVD Mark for Cell-Free DNA Isolation Kit

Nov 06, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — CleanNA said on Monday that it has received CE-IVD marking for a kit for the isolation of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) from human plasma.

According to the Dutch company, the Clean Cell Free DNA Kit uses magnetic beads to extract cfDNA from 1 mL of human plasma. A lysis buffer releases the DNA from proteins and vesicles and enriches DNA fragments ranging from 120 base pairs to 400 base pairs.

The kit is compatible with automated liquid handlers and can be used in qPCR diagnostic procedures in areas such as prenatal screening and transplant medicine, CleanNA said.

