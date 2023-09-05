Logo

Circular Genomics, Washington University Researcher to Explore circRNA as Alzheimer's Biomarker

Sep 05, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Molecular diagnostics company Circular Genomics announced on Tuesday a partnership with Washington University School of Medicine researcher Carlos Cruchaga to assess circular RNAs (circRNAs) as early biomarkers for the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Cruchaga is the founding director of the university's Neurogenomics and Informatic Center and has conducted extensive research on Alzheimer's, including a comprehensive postmortem brain circRNA quantification study investigating the relationships between circRNA and clinical and pathological aspects of the disease.

The partnership will involve further circRNA quantification, and evaluating their association with memory and aging in a study called the Memory and Aging Project, in which Cruchaga and Circular Genomics will jointly apply for grants.

A project goal is to research and develop a circRNA-based Alzheimer’s disease assay.

According to Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Circular Genomics, this will be the largest blood clinical study of its kind to date.

"This innovative research has the capacity to revolutionize early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of neurological disorders, as well as spur new drug development to improve the lives of patients," Circular Genomics CEO Paul Sargeant said in a statement.

