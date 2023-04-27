ChromaCode, MedGenome Ink India, Middle East Distribution Deal

NEW YORK – ChromaCode and MedGenome said Thursday that they have forged a deal to distribute ChromaCode's PCR platform in India and the Middle East.

Carlsbad, California-based ChromaCode and Foster City, California-based MedGenome said the distribution deal covers ChromaCode's high-definition PCR technology, which company officials have described as an upgrade of real-time PCR. The molecular diagnostics firm's multiplex non-small cell lung cancer assay, which can detect 200 variants, will be available on the platform.

Financial and other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The firms said ChromaCode's HDPCR platform provides cloud-based analysis, simplified laboratory workflows, and affordable testing with actionable results. The NSCLC assay provides an alternative to next-generation sequencing for cancer biomarker detection through a simplified workflow as well as its low sample input requirements, high sensitivity, and fast turnaround time.

Vedam Ramprasad, CEO of MedGenome's India operations, said in a statement that the partnership brings a groundbreaking technology to India and the Middle East and the deal "will be instrumental in our efforts to deliver accessible and high-quality healthcare."