Centogene Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

NEW YORK — Centogene said on Friday that it has been notified by the Nasdaq that the company has regained compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement and minimum market value of publicly held shares (MVPHS) requirement.

In April, the German firm disclosed that it failed to meet the requirement that its shares close with a bid price of at least $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. A couple of months later, it received notification that it had also failed to maintain a minimum MVPHS of $15 million for 30 consecutive business days as required by the Nasdaq.

The company had already regained compliance with Nasdaq's requirements once before this year, after missing the minimum bid price requirement last December.