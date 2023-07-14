Logo

Centogene Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Jul 14, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Centogene said on Friday that it has been notified by the Nasdaq that the company has regained compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement and minimum market value of publicly held shares (MVPHS) requirement.

In April, the German firm disclosed that it failed to meet the requirement that its shares close with a bid price of at least $1 for 30 consecutive trading days. A couple of months later, it received notification that it had also failed to maintain a minimum MVPHS of $15 million for 30 consecutive business days as required by the Nasdaq.

The company had already regained compliance with Nasdaq's requirements once before this year, after missing the minimum bid price requirement last December.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Business News
rare disease
stock listing
Centogene
Nasdaq
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

CRISPR Editing Generates Poplar Trees With Less Lignin, Better for Fiber Production

A North Carolina State University-led team used a combinatorial analysis to home in on which poplar tree genes to target with gene editing in their study, which appears in Science.

Researchers Find Tau Aggregate-Specific Biomarker in Alzheimer's Disease

A new Nature Medicine study indicates MTBR-tau243 within cerebrospinal fluid may be a biomarker for tau aggregates of Alzheimer's disease.

In Mice, Regulatory T Cells Improve Survival of Grafted Neurons in Parkinson's Disease Cell Therapy

The addition of regulatory T cells to a cell replacement therapy for Parkinson's disease appears to boost the survival of grafted cells in mice, according to a new study in Nature.

Patients With Rare Brain Tumor Respond to Targeted Treatment in New Study

Patients with BRAF mutation-positive papillary craniopharyngiomas largely respond to BRAF-MEK inhibitor combination therapy, a small study in the New England Journal of Medicine reports.