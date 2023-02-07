Logo

Centogene Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirement

Feb 07, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Centogene said on Tuesday that it has been notified by the Nasdaq that its shares have regained compliance with the stock exchange's $1 minimum bid price requirement.

As a result, the stock can continue trading on Nasdaq.

In December, the German molecular diagnostics company said that it received notification of its failure to meet the Nasdaq requirement after its shares failed to close with a bid price of at least $1 for 30 consecutive trading days.

Centogene said that its shares maintained a minimum closing bid price of $1 for at least 10 consecutive trading days earlier this month, putting them back in compliance with the Nasdaq's rule.

During early Tuesday trading, Centogene's stock was down $.04 at $1.39.

