Logo

Centogene Receives Noncompliance Notice From Nasdaq Over Market Value of Shares

Jun 15, 2023 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Centogene said on Wednesday afternoon that it was notified by the Nasdaq on June 8 that it no longer complies with the minimum market value of publicly held shares (MVPHS) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Under the listing rule, a company must maintain a minimum MVPHS of $15 million, a requirement that Centogene has not met for 30 consecutive business days, from April 26 to June 7, triggering the notification.

The Rostock, Germany-based company now has until Dec. 5 to regain compliance by having its MVPHS close at $15 million or more for at least 10 consecutive business days.

Centogene received a separate noncompliance notice from Nasdaq in April because the closing bid price of its common shares had fallen below the minimum of $1 for 30 consecutive business days. It has until Oct. 23 to regain compliance with that requirement by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1 for 10 consecutive business days.

In Wednesday trading, Centogene's shares closed up 5 percent at $.81.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Inherited Disease
Europe
Centogene
Nasdaq
rare disease
Breaking News
The Scan

Psychiatric Disorder Overlap, Drug Candidates Found With Gene Expression Approach

A transcriptome-wide structural equation modeling study in JAMA Psychiatry points to expression patterns coinciding with psychiatric disorder-related genetic factors.

Mpox Detected With Sequencing Strategy Developed for Zika, SARS-CoV-2

Researchers reporting in PLOS Biology outline primer pools and PCR approaches used to tailor a PrimalSeq amplicon sequencing method to the human monkeypox virus.

Genetic Professionals Weigh in on Genetic Testing Informed Consent Education

A survey in the European Journal of Human Genetics finds genetic counselors and medical geneticists agree on the minimal educational criteria needed for informed consent.

New CRISPR/Cas9-Based Gene Editing Approach to Control Vinegar Fly Population

In PNAS, North Carolina State University researchers describe a CRISPR/Cas9 method to control the spotted-wing Drosophila fly population.