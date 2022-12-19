Logo

Centogene Gets Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

Dec 19, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Centogene said last week that it has been notified by Nasdaq about its noncompliance with the stock exchange's $1 minimum bid price listing requirement.

According to the Rostock, Germany-based company, which uses genomic and other data to develop diagnostics and support drug discovery for rare diseases, its shares have traded below the $1 threshold for 30 consecutive business days. As a result, Centogene has until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance with the listing requirement, during which time the stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq.

Centogene has not announced any financial results since July, when it reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2022.

On Friday, shares of Centogene closed at $.9201.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Drug Discovery & Development
Business News
rare disease
Centogene
Nasdaq
stock listing
Europe
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Computational Tool Provides Pathogenic Variant Penetrance Estimates From Population Data

Researchers in Genome Medicine describe a tool for predicting autosomal dominant disease penetrance based on variant patterns in unrelated individuals with or without the condition of interest.

Retrospective Analysis Suggests Molecular Profiling Often Not Beneficial in Low-Grade Endometrial Cancer

While high-grade endometrial cancer profiling reveals survival-related molecular features, survival remains high across molecular subtypes for low-grade forms of the disease in a JAMA Network Open study.

Single-Cell Transcriptome Study Suggests Dual Pathways Behind in Immune Neoplasm

Researchers in Science Immunology describe Notch-signaling coordination between two myeloid dendritic cell lineages in a neoplasm known as Langerhans cell histiocytosis.

Alzheimer's Disease Polygenic Risk Score Transferable Across European, Korean Populations

Researchers report in JAMA Network Open that a PRS developed using European-ancestry data could also predict Alzheimer's disease among Koreans.