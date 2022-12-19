Centogene Gets Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

NEW YORK — Centogene said last week that it has been notified by Nasdaq about its noncompliance with the stock exchange's $1 minimum bid price listing requirement.

According to the Rostock, Germany-based company, which uses genomic and other data to develop diagnostics and support drug discovery for rare diseases, its shares have traded below the $1 threshold for 30 consecutive business days. As a result, Centogene has until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance with the listing requirement, during which time the stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq.

Centogene has not announced any financial results since July, when it reported its earnings for the first quarter of 2022.

On Friday, shares of Centogene closed at $.9201.