CeGaT Gets Blue Cross Blue Shield Contract for Genetic Testing Services

NEW YORK — CeGaT said Wednesday that it has been awarded a national contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, making all of the German genomics and genetic testing company's services available in-network for BCBS providers throughout the US.

The contract has also been extended to Medicare Advantage and Managed Care Organizations lines, CeGaT noted.

The company also said it is expanding its genetic testing services across the US and Canada, partnering "with numerous commercial insurers." It did not name insurers other than BCBS.

"This expansion and partnership with leading insurers like Blue Cross Blue Shield represent a significant step forward in our mission to deliver advanced healthcare solutions to patients across North America," CeGaT Cofounder and Managing Director Dirk Biskup said in a statement.

In mid-2014, CeGaT and its minority stakeholder B. Braun established a US presence through a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based subsidiary that offered molecular diagnostic services through CeGaT's German laboratory. B. Braun sold its stake back to CeGaT's founders earlier this year.