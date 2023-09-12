Castle Biosciences Gains New York State Approval for Pittsburgh Laboratory

NEW YORK – Castle Biosciences said Tuesday that it has received a clinical laboratory permit from the New York State Department of Health for its lab in Pittsburgh, allowing it to perform tests for patients and physicians in the state at that facility, in addition to its Phoenix headquarters, which received its permit in early 2018.

Both laboratories are also accredited by the College of American Pathologists and are Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified, which enables clinical testing in most other US states.

Castle Chief Operating Officer Kristen Oelschlager said in a statement that "successful completion of the rigorous New York State licensure process" reflects the company's commitment to serve patients "through high-quality molecular tests," which include assays for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions.

The firm said that it doubled the size of its Pittsburgh operations earlier this year in a move to a new, 20,000 square-foot laboratory, providing room for it to continue to scale its operations. The firm now operates in more than 52,000 square feet across its two facilities in Pittsburgh and Phoenix.