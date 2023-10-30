Burning Rock, Boehringer Ingelheim Ink Master Service Agreement for Oncology Companion Diagnostics

NEW YORK – Burning Rock Biotech said Monday that it has signed a companion diagnostics master service agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to advance clinical trials related to Boehringer Ingelheim's MDM2-p53 antagonist, brigimadlin, and develop an associated companion diagnostic for the Chinese market.

Brigimadlin is a novel small-molecule drug which is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial, Brightline-2, targeting locally advanced or metastatic MDM2-amplified, TP53 wild-type solid tumors. According to Burning Rock, the therapy has demonstrated anti-tumor activity across various solid tumors, with particularly promising clinical efficacy observed in biliary tract cancers in previous Phase I studies.

Under the agreement, Burning Rock will provide comprehensive support for the trial, and will develop and validate a companion diagnostic to identify patients with the appropriate biomarker profile.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.