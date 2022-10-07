Logo

Bioinfra, 20/20 GeneSystems Ink Deal for US Sales of Multi-Cancer Test

Oct 07, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK — Bioinfra Life Sciences said Thursday it had signed an exclusive licensing agreement for 20/20 GeneSystems to sell Bioinfra's technology in the US market.

Korean firm Bioinfra and Maryland-based 20/20 GeneSystems have both developed assays for the early detection of multiple cancers. Bioinfra said its test, which is available for less than $200, improves diagnostic accuracy by incorporating measures of several inflammatory biomarkers, and the results include algorithm-driven risk assessments of individual tumor types rather than overall cancer risk.

The companies said 20/20 plans to add Bioinfra's technology to a premium version of 20/20's OneTest blood-based assay for early detection of multiple cancers, and that test, anticipated to become available in Q4 2022, is expected to cost less than $300. 20/20 President and CEO Jonathan Cohen said the partnership will improve the diagnostic accuracy and clinical value of the OneTest assay.

Bioinfra will receive upfront payments and test volume-based royalties. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal is Bioinfra's first outside Korea, and the firm is exploring opportunities in other countries, it said.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
North America
licensing agreement
Business News
Breaking News
The Scan

Follow-Up Data Requests to Biobank Participants Ineffective, Study Finds

An effort to recontact biobank enrollees for additional information reports low participation in a new BMJ Open study.

Study Finds Widespread Transmission of Resistant Bacteria in Vietnam Hospitals

A sequencing study in The Lancet Microbe finds widespread transmission of drug-resistant Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Acinetobacter baumannii in two Vietnam ICUs.

Novel Brain Cell Organoids Show Promise for Autism Research

University of Utah researchers report in Nature Communications on their development of brain cell organoids to study SHANK3-related autism.

Study Finds Few FDA Post-Market Regulatory Actions Backed by Research, Public Assessments

A Yale University-led team examines in The BMJ safety signals from the US FDA Adverse Event Reporting System and whether they led to regulatory action.