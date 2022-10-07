Bioinfra, 20/20 GeneSystems Ink Deal for US Sales of Multi-Cancer Test

NEW YORK — Bioinfra Life Sciences said Thursday it had signed an exclusive licensing agreement for 20/20 GeneSystems to sell Bioinfra's technology in the US market.

Korean firm Bioinfra and Maryland-based 20/20 GeneSystems have both developed assays for the early detection of multiple cancers. Bioinfra said its test, which is available for less than $200, improves diagnostic accuracy by incorporating measures of several inflammatory biomarkers, and the results include algorithm-driven risk assessments of individual tumor types rather than overall cancer risk.

The companies said 20/20 plans to add Bioinfra's technology to a premium version of 20/20's OneTest blood-based assay for early detection of multiple cancers, and that test, anticipated to become available in Q4 2022, is expected to cost less than $300. 20/20 President and CEO Jonathan Cohen said the partnership will improve the diagnostic accuracy and clinical value of the OneTest assay.

Bioinfra will receive upfront payments and test volume-based royalties. Further details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal is Bioinfra's first outside Korea, and the firm is exploring opportunities in other countries, it said.