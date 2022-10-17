Biodesix Nabs US Federal Supply Schedule Contract for Lung Cancer Tests

NEW YORK – Biodesix said Monday that it has been awarded a US Federal Supply Schedule contract for cancer testing of covered patients served by the Veterans Health Administration and Military Health System. The contract covers the company’s lung cancer diagnostic portfolio, which includes the Nodify XL2, Nodify CDT, VeriStrat, GeneStrat ddPCR, and GeneStrat NGS tests.

These assays cover a range of applications from initial risk assessment of lung nodules to treatment guidance and monitoring for patients diagnosed with lung cancer.

Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton said in a statement that the contract represents a significant opportunity for the company within the "country’s largest health system." The VA provides care at 1,298 health care facilities, including 171 VA Medical Centers and 1,113 outpatient sites, to over 9 million enrolled veterans.

"An estimated 900,000 veterans face an elevated risk and a 25 percent higher likelihood of developing lung cancer compared to the general population. We pride ourselves on … providing healthcare professionals with diagnostic tools capable of transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes. We are pleased to be aligning with the VA in this effort to improve care for our veterans," Hutton said.