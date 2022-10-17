Logo

Biodesix Nabs US Federal Supply Schedule Contract for Lung Cancer Tests

Oct 17, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Biodesix said Monday that it has been awarded a US Federal Supply Schedule contract for cancer testing of covered patients served by the Veterans Health Administration and Military Health System. The contract covers the company’s lung cancer diagnostic portfolio, which includes the Nodify XL2, Nodify CDT, VeriStrat, GeneStrat ddPCR, and GeneStrat NGS tests.

These assays cover a range of applications from initial risk assessment of lung nodules to treatment guidance and monitoring for patients diagnosed with lung cancer.

Biodesix CEO Scott Hutton said in a statement that the contract represents a significant opportunity for the company within the "country’s largest health system." The VA provides care at 1,298 health care facilities, including 171 VA Medical Centers and 1,113 outpatient sites, to over 9 million enrolled veterans.

"An estimated 900,000 veterans face an elevated risk and a 25 percent higher likelihood of developing lung cancer compared to the general population. We pride ourselves on … providing healthcare professionals with diagnostic tools capable of transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes. We are pleased to be aligning with the VA in this effort to improve care for our veterans," Hutton said.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Business News
Cancer
Biodesix
VA
Lung Cancer
North America
Breaking News
The Scan

Study Points to Colorectal Cancer Risk Gene, 'Super Enhancer' Influenced by Inflammation

A research team reporting in Nature Communications has linked colon cancer growth to amped-up activity by the PDZK1IP1 gene that is regulated by inflammation-responsive super enhancers.

Cancer Pathways Found With 'Crosstalk' Pathway Enrichment Approach

Investigators in Genome Medicine identified novel and known cancer risk pathways using a new computational method called CTpathway that takes crosstalk between pathways into account.

North Carolina Macular Dystrophy Condition Linked to Enhancer Alterations

Using a multiomic retinal database, fine mapping, and functional enhancer assays, researchers defined the rare macular development condition as a "retinal enhanceropathy" in the American Journal of Human Genetics.

Study Uncovers Mosaic Loss of Chromosome Y in Human Microglia

Using single-cell and single-nuclei RNA sequencing data, researchers have found that mosaic loss of chromosome Y occurs in human microglia, as they report in Genome Research.