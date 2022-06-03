Logo

Biodesix, Memorial Sloan Kettering Team on Minimal Residual Disease Test

Jun 03, 2022 | staff reporter

NEW YORK – Diagnostics firm Biodesix announced on Friday that it will develop a minimal residual disease (MRD) test for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) under a master sponsored research agreement.

The test will be developed on the Bio-Rad QX600 ddPCR System. Boulder, Colorado-based Biodesix said the agreement also covers the potential future development of other cancer diagnostic tests.

"The initiation of this research program with MSK is a significant milestone for Biodesix," Scott Hutton, CEO of Biodesix, said in a statement. "While the initial focus will be on developing a novel MRD test for solid tumors as an addition to our pipeline, Biodesix hopes to codevelop and validate a number of new test concepts under the agreement."

The firm, which focuses heavily on lung cancers, has developed several diagnostic assays, such as VeriStrat and the Primary Immune Response assay, and an artificial intelligence data analysis platform called the Diagnostic Cortex.

Last year, Biodesix added functionality to the Diagnostic Cortex to make its processes more transparent and more easily explainable to physicians.

The company also recently raised $11.7 million through a private placement of common stock.

Filed under

Molecular Diagnostics
Cancer
Sequencing
Biodesix
Memorial Sloan-Kettering
digital PCR
Breaking News
The Scan

Vaccines for Small Kids Expected

A White House official says small children may be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines by the end of the month, according to the New York Times.

Went Around Unnoticed

CNBC reports that monkeypox has likely been spreading in non-endemic areas for a while.

More Retracted

Retraction Watch reports that nine new papers from a former Weill Cornell Medicine cancer researcher's group have been retracted.

Science Papers Present Method for Single-Cell Microbial Sequencing, More

In Science this week: single-cell microbial sequencing for the human gut microbiome, and more.