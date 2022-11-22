Biocare Medical Acquires Empire Genomics

NEW YORK – Lab testing supply firm Biocare Medical said Tuesday that it has acquired Empire Genomics, a provider of molecular probes for cancer research and diagnostics development, for an undisclosed amount.

Empire, a spinout from the Roswell Park Cancer Institute based in Buffalo, New York, offers a menu of clinical and custom-labeled molecular probes, including for fluorescence in situ hybridization and for chromogenic in situ hybridization, to research facilities, clinical laboratories, and biotechnology organizations in the precision oncology space. This collection will join San Francisco-based Biocare's existing offerings, which include platforms and reagents for immunohistochemistry and FISH, as well as for molecular and histology testing.

More specifically, Biocare said that the merger will allow it to automate Empire Genomics' probe sets on its Oncore Pro and Oncore Pro X platforms.

"This acquisition complements our broad portfolio of IHC antibodies, robust molecular menu, and advanced automation platforms [and] will enable the acceleration of research and advance cancer diagnostics for better patient outcomes," Biocare Medical CEO Luis de Luzuriaga said in a statement.