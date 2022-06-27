BforCure Gets CE Mark for 48-Well Flu/COVID Test Kit

NEW YORK – BforCure, a Paris-based point-of-care diagnostics firm, said on Monday it has received the CE-IVD mark for a PCR kit to detect influenza A, influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2.

The assay, called the Bfast [Flu A/Flu B/SARS-CoV-2] RT-PCR kit - 48, is intended for laboratories processing high volumes of samples and is provided in a 48-well microplate format. It is also compatible with automated reaction protocols, according to BforCure's website.

Last year, BforCure obtained the CE mark for its Chronos Dx portable qPCR thermocycler and also for a SARS-CoV-2 detection kit. The firm is developing multiple infectious disease panels for its point-of-care system. It also raised $2.3 million to adapt its platform for cancer detection.